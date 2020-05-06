Home
Maurice George "Mo" BLAZELY


1936 - 2020
Maurice George "Mo" BLAZELY Notice
BLAZELY Maurice George (Mo) 17.2.1936 - 4.5.2020 Passed away suddenly at the LGH, aged 84 years. Loved son of the late George and Joan Blazely. Devoted husband of Kay (dec). Much loved father of Peter, Narelle and Trent, and father-in-law of Sandra and Kristy. Devoted Pop of Nicole, Kelcy, Gemma, Sharni, Brianna, Jackson, Lachlan and Sophie. 'Chook Pop' of Mack and Millie. 'G-Pop' to Hudson and 'Big Pop' to Willow. Forever loved and remembered. Sincere thanks to Mt Esk staff and LGH for their care and compassion. Private Cremation Details of the service to celebrate Maurice (Mo's) life will be advised later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 6, 2020
