MOLES (nee Hawkins) Mary Nannette 12.5.1946 - 30.11.2019 Most dearly loved and loving wife for 23 years of Kerry, and John Cumming (dec.). Loving and dearly loved mother of Tania and Leighton Anderson, David Russell, and Pauline Russell. Loved and loving step-mother of Jason, Emma, and Amy Moles, and their partners. Doting grandmother of Nannette, Leigha, Kirsten, Breanna, Joshua, Daneeka, Mariah, Rhys and their partners, and her step- grandchildren Nicole, Caitlin, Zoe, Samael, Summer, Jesse, Jordyn, Franklin, Alice and Tilly. Very proud great- grandmother of her ten beautiful great-grandchildren. The most beautiful, caring, courageous lady I have known. Sleep peacefully and safe travels sweetheart. Loved forever, Kerry.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 3, 2019