JONES Mary Lillian 23.8.1932 - 14.1.2020
Passed away peacefully.
Wife of Nat (dec.). Daughter of Henry and Lillian Lang of Kempton. Loved by her brothers and sisters. Mother of Annie, Christine, Neville (dec.), Jenny, Geoff, Cindy and Gaylene (dec.).
R.I.P. We love you
Adored Mum of Christine and Allen Rogers.
Loving Nan to Jason and Bruv and Partners.
Loved by her great grandchildren.
No more pain Mum
R.I.P.
Loving mother of Geoff. Nan to Gaylene and Robert (dec.) and Steven.
Great nan of Henry and Olivia.
To the world you were one, to me you were my world.
Loving mother and best mate of Jenny Watson and loved by Colin. Dearest Nan of Simon, Luke and Jacinda. Special Nan Mary of Tyler and Rowdy.
Until we meet again.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020