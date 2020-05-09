|
COCKER Mary Jennette Adored daughter of Percy and Lillie Harvey born 20 Feb 1932 and died peacefully on 1 May 2020 in her 89th year. Loved and cherished wife of Dexter (dec) for 67 years. Much loved and loving mother, mother-in-law and friend of Penny and Warren, Andrew and Ros, Simon and Alison, Stephen and Patsy, Philip and Glenda. Loved MaryGran of her grandchildren: Annabel, Melanie, Claire, Fiona, James, Matthew, David, Caitlin, Bradley, Lucas, Amy and Cleo; and Great MaryGran of Eve and Lachlan. A devoted wife, loving mother and inspirational educator now at peace. Private cremation at her request.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020