Home
Services
HC Millington P//L
The Cottage, Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6211 4888
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jennette COCKER

Add a Memory
Mary Jennette COCKER Notice
COCKER Mary Jennette Adored daughter of Percy and Lillie Harvey born 20 Feb 1932 and died peacefully on 1 May 2020 in her 89th year. Loved and cherished wife of Dexter (dec) for 67 years. Much loved and loving mother, mother-in-law and friend of Penny and Warren, Andrew and Ros, Simon and Alison, Stephen and Patsy, Philip and Glenda. Loved MaryGran of her grandchildren: Annabel, Melanie, Claire, Fiona, James, Matthew, David, Caitlin, Bradley, Lucas, Amy and Cleo; and Great MaryGran of Eve and Lachlan. A devoted wife, loving mother and inspirational educator now at peace. Private cremation at her request.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -