Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean BROWN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Jean BROWN Notice
BROWN Mary Jean 28.4.1925-12.9.2019



Beloved wife of the late Ron Brown.



Loved mother of Sallee and mother- in- law of Andre Cauchi. Adored Nanna of Amelia (dec), Jake and Joanna.



Daughter of the late Edmund (Ted) and Janet Richardson.



Sister and sister- in-law of Cyril and Peg (both dec), Tom and Ann (both dec), Mossie (dec) and Rita Barnes, Bluey (dec) and Marg Gallagher, and Lionel (Sam) and Judy.



Sister- in- law of Rita and Roy Cottrell (both dec.)



Loved by all her nieces and nephews.



Sincere thanks to the staff at Toosey for the wonderful care and friendship Mary received over the past 5 years.



Was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.



Private funeral has been held.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.