|
|
BROWN Mary Jean 28.4.1925-12.9.2019
Beloved wife of the late Ron Brown.
Loved mother of Sallee and mother- in- law of Andre Cauchi. Adored Nanna of Amelia (dec), Jake and Joanna.
Daughter of the late Edmund (Ted) and Janet Richardson.
Sister and sister- in-law of Cyril and Peg (both dec), Tom and Ann (both dec), Mossie (dec) and Rita Barnes, Bluey (dec) and Marg Gallagher, and Lionel (Sam) and Judy.
Sister- in- law of Rita and Roy Cottrell (both dec.)
Loved by all her nieces and nephews.
Sincere thanks to the staff at Toosey for the wonderful care and friendship Mary received over the past 5 years.
Was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Private funeral has been held.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019