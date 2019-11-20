Home
More Obituaries for Mary COLLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Susan COLLINGS


1920 - 2019
Mary Ann Susan COLLINGS Notice
COLLINGS (Bean) Mary Ann Susan Passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17th in her 99th year.



Dearly loved wife of Reginald Walter Collings (dec).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney and Wendy (dec). David and Ann, and Norm and Kate. Adored grandmother and great grandmother.



Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lola and Maurice Fair (both dec).



We wish to thank the very caring, devoted and supportive staff at Sandhill Aged Care for their help over the last 11 years.



Sweet is the sleep that ends al pain may her dear soul rest in peace till we meet again.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
