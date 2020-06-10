Home
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Mary Angelina BENNETT


1924 - 2020
Mary Angelina BENNETT Notice
BENNETT Mary Angelina March 27, 1924 - June 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Cadorna Nursing Home on June 2, 2020. Loved and loving wife of Edwin Paul (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ramon and Yvonne, John, Dorothy, Stephen (dec.) and Karenne, Michael, and Ed and Kerry. A very much-loved Nanna Mary of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A very determined and gentle lady with a wonderful sense of humour, decided it was time to be with Paul and Stephen. 'Rest in Peace, Mum.' Private Funeral.



Published in The Examiner on June 10, 2020
