BENNETT Mary Angelina March 27, 1924 - June 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Cadorna Nursing Home on June 2, 2020. Loved and loving wife of Edwin Paul (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ramon and Yvonne, John, Dorothy, Stephen (dec.) and Karenne, Michael, and Ed and Kerry. A very much-loved Nanna Mary of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A very determined and gentle lady with a wonderful sense of humour, decided it was time to be with Paul and Stephen. 'Rest in Peace, Mum.' Private Funeral.
Published in The Examiner on June 10, 2020