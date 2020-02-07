|
JONES Martin Francis 8.11.1937 - 5.2.2020
Passed away peacefully at the NWRH Burnie. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Loving father of Richard, Alison and Kent O'Halloran, Simon, Emma and Jamie Dent, and Maria and Rob Barnard. Wonderful and loving grandpa of Geb, Jemma, Jack, Hana, Caitlin, Bryce, Chris and Tay, Damien and Sallyann and Katie, and great grandpa to Bradlee, Amelia, Emmett and Lane.
Loved son of Denis and Rosa Jones (both dec.) and brother of Kathleen Nightingale, Eileen and Pat Laverack, Bert and Jan, Kevin and John (all dec.) and Bette Jones, John and Kaye Richards, Tom (dec.) and Maureen Redmond, Trevor and Wendy Wells. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces.
No flowers please.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020