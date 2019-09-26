|
OAKES Marlene Barbara (nee Edwards) 24.05.1943 - 25.09.2019 Dearly loved wife of Christopher Oakes, step mum of Leonie and Christian. Loved daughter of Mollie and Tom Edwards (both dec). Treasured sister of Maureen and Heather, much loved aunt of Simone, Troy and Marcus and great aunt of Felix, Lance and Brody. Marly, our hearts are broken that you are no longer with us. We will miss your gorgeous smile and always be inspired by your courage and determination. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at the Peacock Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Menzies Research Centre Hobart. Funeral notice to be advised.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 26, 2019