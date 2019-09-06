|
|
HAWKINS (nee Lowe) Marlene Ann 1.6.1942 - 4.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate Village, surrounded by family.
Loved and loving wife of Reginald (Barry). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Louise. Loving nanna of Ebony and Todd. Loving daughter of Louis and Mary (both dec). Sister of Brian, Joe, Barry, Robert, Reg (dec), Laurence (dec), Beryl (dec) and Julieann (dec).
Special thanks to the staff at Aldersgate Newnham for their love and care of mum.
We will never
forget you.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 6, 2019