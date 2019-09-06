Home
Marlene Ann HAWKINS


1942 - 2019
Marlene Ann HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS (nee Lowe) Marlene Ann 1.6.1942 - 4.9.2019



Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate Village, surrounded by family.



Loved and loving wife of Reginald (Barry). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Louise. Loving nanna of Ebony and Todd. Loving daughter of Louis and Mary (both dec). Sister of Brian, Joe, Barry, Robert, Reg (dec), Laurence (dec), Beryl (dec) and Julieann (dec).



Special thanks to the staff at Aldersgate Newnham for their love and care of mum.



We will never

forget you.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 6, 2019
