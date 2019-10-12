|
OLDING (nee Cross) Marjory Jean 28.11.1923-7.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at Umina Park. Dearly loved wife of Max (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marlene and Dale Good, Sandra and Steven Graue. Treasured Nan and Great-Grandma of David, Lynn, Max and Sam; Tracey, Tom and Jake; Jarrod, Jen and Hunter; Lana, Andreas, Harvey, Zander and Sophie. Loved daughter of the late Charles Henry and Catherine May Cross. Peacefully Sleeping in God's Care. Private funeral held.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019