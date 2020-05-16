Home
Marjorie May (OAM) KNOX


1929 - 2020
Marjorie May (OAM) KNOX Notice
KNOX Marjorie May (OAM) 16.8.1929 - 9.5.2020



Beloved wife of Ralph (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Penelope and Richard, Bob and Vicki, Jonathan and Mary, Elizabeth and Mark, and Guy.



Loving grandmother of Llew, Sam, Nan, Ned, Richard, Jeremy, Robert, Eoin, Anne, David, Isabella and Sophia; and great grandmother to her great grandchildren, Archie, Freddie, Finlay and Maiyumi.



Much loved daughter of Percy and Marjorie Burton (both dec). Cherished sister to Arthur (dec), Peter and Jo (UK).



An inspirational educator now at peace.



Sadly missed

but never forgotten.



Private cremation.



Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
