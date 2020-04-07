Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie DEETH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Lilian (KYME) DEETH


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marjorie Lilian (KYME) DEETH Notice
DEETH (nee Kyme) Marjorie Lilian Born August 12, 1922, died peacefully at her home at Tyler Village on Sunday April 5, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Jack Deeth. Inspirational mother to Gill, Jane, Simon, John and Rob, and much loved mother-in-law of their partners. Adored by her grandchildren, their partners, and her great grandchildren. Marjorie lived for her family and friends. To celebrate we need a party complete with bubbles and neenish tarts. This will be held at an appropriate time and place once the world settles down again. As Marjorie always said: "Friends are the most important things in life." The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctor, nurses, carers, staff and volunteers at Tyler Village for their unwavering dedication, care and support.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -