DEETH (nee Kyme) Marjorie Lilian Born August 12, 1922, died peacefully at her home at Tyler Village on Sunday April 5, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Jack Deeth. Inspirational mother to Gill, Jane, Simon, John and Rob, and much loved mother-in-law of their partners. Adored by her grandchildren, their partners, and her great grandchildren. Marjorie lived for her family and friends. To celebrate we need a party complete with bubbles and neenish tarts. This will be held at an appropriate time and place once the world settles down again. As Marjorie always said: "Friends are the most important things in life." The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctor, nurses, carers, staff and volunteers at Tyler Village for their unwavering dedication, care and support.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020