Marjorie Irene BERNE


1928 - 2020
Marjorie Irene BERNE Notice
BERNE (nee Holmes) Marjorie Irene 18.1.1928 - 17.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at Sandhill Home For The Aged surrounded by her family.



Loved and loving wife of Vic (dec). Loving mum and mum-in-law of Colleen and Geoffrey Lidgerwood, Kristine and Trevor Stebbings, and Stephen (dec). Cherished nan to Lyndon Martin, Philippa Searle, Lee-Anne and Darren Edmunds, and Matthew and Rebecca Stebbings. Great Nanny Marj of Joshua and Luci-Anne Searle, Tayla Martin, Nicholas, Mitchell and Harrison Edmunds and Sebastian and Ava Stebbings.



Special thanks to Sandhill for their love and care of mum.



So dearly loved,

So sadly missed.



Privately cremated at Marjorie's request.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020
