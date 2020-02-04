Home
Marjorie Dawn DUNN


1929 - 2020
Marjorie Dawn DUNN Notice
DUNN (Digney) Marjorie Dawn 26/4/1929-1/2/2020



Marge passed away peacefully in her 91st year in the presence of her family. Loving wife of Ron (dec), cherished mother and mother in law of Vicki and Nick (dec) and Stephen (dec) and Denise. Very special Nanna to Brett and Jacqui, Kristy and Brenden and Kate. Adored Old Nanna to Ella, Olivia, Tandi, Zindzi, Joseph and Thomas. Your wish to be reunited with Ron, your soulmate, has now come true.



We will miss you always, forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020
