Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel,
Wolumla, NSW
Marie Rose Elizabeth (BAKER) FULTON


1935 - 2020
FULTON (nee Baker) Marie Rose Elizabeth 22.9.1935 - 6.1.2020 Late of Tuross Lane, Bermagui. Beloved wife of Jim. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anne, Martin & Vicki, Alison & Tom. Grandmother to Bethany and Stuart, Jack and Hunter, Peter and Eliot. Sister of Jim Baker, Albert Baker and Joyce Sweetman. The funeral for the late Mrs Marie Fulton will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla, NSW at 11am on Wednesday 29th January, 2020. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. John R Whyman Funeral Services Bega (02) 6492 4111
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
