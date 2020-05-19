Home
Marie Phyllis DAWE


1935 - 2020
Marie Phyllis DAWE Notice
DAWE (nee Potter) Marie Phyllis Passed away peacefully at Tyler Village Nursing Home in her 84th year.



Loved wife of Max for 64 years.



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Marie, Gavin, Anne and her ten grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Only daughter of Phyllis and Horace Potter and sister of Jim (all dec).



A very strong lady who had suffered more than her share of illness over many years.



Thank you to her doctors, Mr and Mrs Kohli, and the staff and management at Tyler Village.



To be privately cremated.



A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020
