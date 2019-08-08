Home
Maria TEMPLAR

Maria TEMPLAR Notice
TEMPLAR Maria Born August 17, 1937. Passed away August 6, 2019. Loving wife of Keith (dec.) for 56 years. Mother of Peter, Wendy, Pam and Robyn (dec.). Father-in-law of Clare and Andrew. Oma of Kel, Benjamin, Kira, Keith and Jesse. Daughter of the late Daniel and Anna Dubbeld. Sister of Cor (dec.), Eddy, Benny, Henry, Daniel and Peter (dec.).

Maria's family would like to thank all staff at Strathdevon for their wonderful care and support for Maria.

Now in heaven with

Keith and Robyn.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019
