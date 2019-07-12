Home
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Maria FRATANGELO


1936 - 2019
Maria FRATANGELO Notice
FRATANGELO Maria Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for the late Mrs. Maria Fratangelo will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 108 Pomona Road, Riverside on Thursday, July 18, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Mass, Maria's interment will take place in the Carr Villa Ltd. Monumental Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia and Alzheimer's Association of Tasmania would be appreciated and may be made at the service.



Published in The Examiner on July 12, 2019
