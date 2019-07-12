|
FRATANGELO Maria Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for the late Mrs. Maria Fratangelo will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 108 Pomona Road, Riverside on Thursday, July 18, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Mass, Maria's interment will take place in the Carr Villa Ltd. Monumental Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia and Alzheimer's Association of Tasmania would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
Published in The Examiner on July 12, 2019