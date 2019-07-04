|
|
BRUNACCI Maria 15th October 1934 - 2nd July 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Manor. Beloved wife of Francesco (Frank) (dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alessandro (Alex) and Lindy (dec.); Antonia and Mark. Cherished Nan of Anthony and Emma; Anita and Chris; Jammie and Chloe. Loving Nan of her great-grandchildren. Reunited with Dad I cried endlessly when you passed away by my side, Mum; but I promise that my tears will turn into all the beautiful memories that we have made over the years. You will be sadly missed by Antonia and Mark; Anthony and Emma; Jammie and Chloe; Mitch; Xavier, Lacey; Ollie and Mia.
Published in The Examiner on July 4, 2019