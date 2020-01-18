Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Margo Maud HOW


1933 - 2020
Margo Maud HOW Notice
HOW (Harrison) Margo Maud 10.09.1933 - 14.01.2020

Very much loved and devoted wife of Clarence

Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Roslyn and Patrick, and Ricky and Kerri

Devoted nan of Mikayla, Charlotte and Jake

Eldest daughter of Mervyn and Enza Harrison (both dec)

Loving sister and sister-in-law of Vivian and Patricia(dec), Betty and Oxley (dec), Rita and Bevis (dec), Royden and Marilyn, Monica and Mick, and Deborah and Andrew



Sincere thanks to the Holman Clinic Team,

Ward 5D LGH

and the Deloraine District Hospital

for your amazing care and devotion



Our memories of Margo will be cherished forever



Privately cremated at Margo's request



logo
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
