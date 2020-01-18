|
|
HOW (Harrison) Margo Maud 10.09.1933 - 14.01.2020
Very much loved and devoted wife of Clarence
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Roslyn and Patrick, and Ricky and Kerri
Devoted nan of Mikayla, Charlotte and Jake
Eldest daughter of Mervyn and Enza Harrison (both dec)
Loving sister and sister-in-law of Vivian and Patricia(dec), Betty and Oxley (dec), Rita and Bevis (dec), Royden and Marilyn, Monica and Mick, and Deborah and Andrew
Sincere thanks to the Holman Clinic Team,
Ward 5D LGH
and the Deloraine District Hospital
for your amazing care and devotion
Our memories of Margo will be cherished forever
Privately cremated at Margo's request
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020