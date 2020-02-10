|
|
EAST (nee West) Margaret Sylvia (Meg) 23.8.1929 - 3.2.2020
Daughter of the late Eva and Bertie West. Beloved and loving wife of George (Chicarg) for 68 years. Loving and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Polly and Martin Flanagan, and Kelly and Peter Heathcote. Devoted mumma to Brigid and Joe Steele, Frankie and Paddy Tucker, Andy Heathcote and Steph and Nick Whybrow. Adored great grandmother of Annie, Mary, Bridie, Ned and Maggie.
We'll meet again
'neath the roses in the
Valley of the Moon,
and I'll have the
last waltz with you.
Love, Chicarg.
Private cremation at Meg's request.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 10, 2020