|
|
PREST Margaret Mary 11.5.1931 - 21.4.2020
Died peacefully at the RHH. Devoted and loving wife of George. Mother and mother in law of Michael (George) and Bebilyn, and Christopher and Sheryl. Much loved grandmother of Tegan, Mitchell, Leon and Larah.
A private funeral service will be held at 2pm on MONDAY, May 4, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral via live stream, please go to vincentfunerals.
com.au (Facebook account required).
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2020