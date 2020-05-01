Home
Vincent Funeral Services
113 Bass Highway. Parklands
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6431 9911
Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00 PM
funeral via live stream, please go to vincentfunerals .com.au (Facebook account required)
Margaret Mary PREST


1931 - 2020
Margaret Mary PREST Notice
PREST Margaret Mary 11.5.1931 - 21.4.2020

Died peacefully at the RHH. Devoted and loving wife of George. Mother and mother in law of Michael (George) and Bebilyn, and Christopher and Sheryl. Much loved grandmother of Tegan, Mitchell, Leon and Larah.



A private funeral service will be held at 2pm on MONDAY, May 4, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral via live stream, please go to vincentfunerals.

com.au (Facebook account required).



Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2020
