Margaret Joyce BINNS


1937 - 2020
Margaret Joyce BINNS Notice
BINNS (Watkins) Margaret Joyce Much loved and loving wife of 62 years to John, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on the 8th of January at the age of 82.



A devoted and cherished Mother to Janet, Toni and Richard. Mother-in-Law to Julie and John. Loving, doting and besotted Grandma to Jade, Sophie, James and wife Rebecca, and Great Grandma to Lochie and Max.



Margaret is the daughter of William and Ella Watkins and sister to Geoff and Beverly; she is with them once again.



A lady who devoted her time and energy to helping others in need and lived by the belief:



'Live your heaven on earth doing

good for others'



You will always be loved and never forgotten.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020
