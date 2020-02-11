|
PHILLIPS Margaret Joan Margaret passed away peacefully in the Melwood Palliative Care Unit at Calvary St Luke's Hospital on February 9, 2020, aged 87. She was the devoted wife of Donald Phillips, and loving mother of David (dec), Peter, Timothy (dec), Paul and Anna (Furfaro). Close and caring sister (and sister-in-law) to Brian and Jan Lambert, Beth (dec.) and Ronald Jordan, and Pam (dec) and Wayne Lokan, and loving Aunty to their families. Dear friend and mother-in-law of Sue Phillips, Lynn Phillips and Dominic Furfaro. Caring grandmother of Alexander Phillips, Adam and Lucas Phillips, and Elizabeth and Josef Furfaro. Cherished daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Tom and Hazel (Peg) Lambert and Cyril (Ted) and Amy Phillips. Sincere thanks to other family and friends for their constant thoughts for Margaret over the years. Deep appreciation to all staff at the Holman Clinic, LGH, Cancer Council and Anglicare for their treatment and kindness towards Margaret over the last 12 years and during her last days. She will be greatly missed by many.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020