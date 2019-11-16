|
|
ROY Margaret Jane 21.5.1922-14.11.2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 98th year.
Loved wife of Malcolm (dec.). Adored mother of James (dec.), Robert (dec.), Tom and Gail, Malcolm and Dianne, Isabel and Gary, Liz (dec.) and Robert.
Loving gran to Scott and Lisa, Mark, Colin and Brett, Robert, Sarah and Thomas and ten great grandchildren.
Mum loved each and everyone of us.
My dear mum, as we say goodbye, what a welcome awaits. Thank you for being such a caring mum and a great friend.
Love you always, Isobel, Gary and Mark.
And wee Bruce is so lost without you.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.
A very much loved Gran of Mark.
God bless you always
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019