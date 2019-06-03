|
|
GILBERT (nee Broomby) Margaret Helen 23.7.1931 - 1.6.2019
Loving wife of Peter for 63 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Cranston; Melinda Handford and David Tregurtha; Rohan; Michelle & Michael Walker; Alana & Nigel Binns; Karina & Steve Davies.
Adored Nanna of Lesa & Jack; Emma & Callum; Lila, Evan, Reece & Mac; Liam, Ruby & Izzy.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
With heartfelt thanks for the care and compassion shown by the staff at Regis Aged Care Norwood.
Always remembered for her beautiful smile and loving ways.
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019