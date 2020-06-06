|
|
PERKINS (nee Dickenson) Margaret Freda 13.4.1930 - 3.6.2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronald Albert Perkins. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan of Elizabeth and John Pike (Tamworth), Bianca, Brianna, Amber and their families; Greg and Carmel, Rhiannon, Dejenn, Jyden and John; Rhonda and Wayne Aram, Michael, Chantal and their families. Member of Rebekah Lodge. 'Always in our hearts' Funeral notice later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020