DERMOUDY-THOMAS Margaret Elaine (nee Lyall) 31/12/1932 - 20/11/2019 Loved youngest daughter of John (Jack) and Gladys Lyall (nee Watters). Loved and loving sister of Stanley, Eunice and Ernie (all dec), now reunited. Died peacefully surrounded by her family. Wife of David Thomas (dec) and former wife of Peter Dermoudy. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Peta and Phillip (Sidney), Michael and Gill and Patrick and Louise and her nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank Sue and Craig of Glenview Outreach and all the wonderful caring staff at Queen Victoria Care, where mum spent the past year. A special thank you to Dr Nick Murphy at RHH who mum loved to visit and offer him grooming and styling tips. Goodbye our twinkling brown eyed mum, we'll miss hearing "whoody doody, oh...thing-a-me bobby." RIP
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019