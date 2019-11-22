Home
Services
Turnbull Family Funerals White Lady Funerals
71 Letitia Street, North Hobart
Hobart, Tasmania 7000
(03) 6234 4711
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Turnbull Family Funerals White Lady Funerals
71 Letitia Street, North Hobart
Hobart, Tasmania 7000
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DERMOUDY-THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elaine (LYALL) DERMOUDY-THOMAS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret Elaine (LYALL) DERMOUDY-THOMAS Notice
DERMOUDY-THOMAS Margaret Elaine (nee Lyall) 31/12/1932 - 20/11/2019 Loved youngest daughter of John (Jack) and Gladys Lyall (nee Watters). Loved and loving sister of Stanley, Eunice and Ernie (all dec), now reunited. Died peacefully surrounded by her family. Wife of David Thomas (dec) and former wife of Peter Dermoudy. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Peta and Phillip (Sidney), Michael and Gill and Patrick and Louise and her nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank Sue and Craig of Glenview Outreach and all the wonderful caring staff at Queen Victoria Care, where mum spent the past year. A special thank you to Dr Nick Murphy at RHH who mum loved to visit and offer him grooming and styling tips. Goodbye our twinkling brown eyed mum, we'll miss hearing "whoody doody, oh...thing-a-me bobby." RIP
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turnbull Family Funerals White Lady Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -