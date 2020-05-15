|
PARISH Margaret Anne (Nee Phillips) 25/09/1948 - 13/05/2020 Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the BDHS aka "her second family". Loving wife to Ray, devoted and loving mother to Brent, Scott, Mandy, Anthea, Bec, Karla and their partners. Loving daughter to Joyce and Joe Phillips (both dec), daughter in law to Alan and Joyce Parish (both dec). Sister to Dawn, Sonny, Pauline, Rae, Red, Ricky and David (dec). Loving Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and Great Grandmother to 2.5 Great Grandchildren. Our heartfelt thank you to BDHS, nurses and staff for their care and compassion, thank you just doesn't seem enough. Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on May 15, 2020