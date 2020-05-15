Home
Services
Tamar Valley Funerals
9 Tamar Avenue
George Town, Tasmania 7253
1300 789 906
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PARISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne (PHILLIPS) PARISH


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (PHILLIPS) PARISH Notice
PARISH Margaret Anne (Nee Phillips) 25/09/1948 - 13/05/2020 Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the BDHS aka "her second family". Loving wife to Ray, devoted and loving mother to Brent, Scott, Mandy, Anthea, Bec, Karla and their partners. Loving daughter to Joyce and Joe Phillips (both dec), daughter in law to Alan and Joyce Parish (both dec). Sister to Dawn, Sonny, Pauline, Rae, Red, Ricky and David (dec). Loving Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and Great Grandmother to 2.5 Great Grandchildren. Our heartfelt thank you to BDHS, nurses and staff for their care and compassion, thank you just doesn't seem enough. Private funeral.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -