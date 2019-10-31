|
|
NETLEY (Young) Margaret Anne 5.6.1936- 28.10.2019
Loved wife of Leslie (Jim) (dec.).
Mother of Jenni, Andrew, and Susan. Mother-in-law of John, Melinda and Charles. Grandmother of Kate, Adam, Meg, Charles, Max, and Rafferty. Loved great grandmother of Lana and Archie.
Privately cremated.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at Mount Esk Nursing Home, 38 Station Road, St Leonards on Tuesday 5th November 2019 commencing at 10:30a.m
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 31, 2019