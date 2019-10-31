Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NETLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne NETLEY


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret Anne NETLEY Notice
NETLEY (Young) Margaret Anne 5.6.1936- 28.10.2019



Loved wife of Leslie (Jim) (dec.).



Mother of Jenni, Andrew, and Susan. Mother-in-law of John, Melinda and Charles. Grandmother of Kate, Adam, Meg, Charles, Max, and Rafferty. Loved great grandmother of Lana and Archie.



Privately cremated.



A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at Mount Esk Nursing Home, 38 Station Road, St Leonards on Tuesday 5th November 2019 commencing at 10:30a.m
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -