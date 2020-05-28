Home
NAIDOO Manika It is with great sadness that Dr Dan and Selvi Naidoo, formerly of St Mary's and Launceston, announce the death of their loving daughter, Manika, on 20th May, 2020. She was the dear wife to Brent Hooley, mother to Alia and Harry, sister to Indira Naidoo, Suraya Naidoo and Suu-Kyi Naidoo. Manika was a vivacious and intelligent girl and worked as a Journalist and Policy Analyst for the Premier of Victoria. She was the winner of the coveted Walkley Award for journalism and many overseas Fellowships. The funeral will be held in Melbourne on Friday 29th May 2020. Unfortunately, because of the COVID regulations, it would be a restricted ceremony. Dr Dan Naidoo Gold Coast
Published in The Examiner on May 28, 2020
