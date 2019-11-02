|
BURROWS (Sykes) Maisie Isobel 9.6.1931-1.11.2019 Passed away peacefully with family at her side. Loved wife of Ron (Dec.), and mother of Wayne, Phillip and Elizabeth. Loved grandmother to Tamieke, Shelley, Daniel(Dec.), Grace and Bella. Great grandmother to Stuart, Cameron, Samantha, Gabby, Zain and Rochelle and Great great grandmother to Brooklyn. Special thanks to staff at Aminya and James Scott for all their care. Pavlova, shortbread and sausage rolls will never be the same...
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019