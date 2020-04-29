|
SHAW (nee Hope) Mae Hossack 14.6.1923 - 27.4.2020 Beloved and devoted wife of James (dec). Born in Mackay. Loved youngest child of Charles and Matilda Hope and their 5 siblings (all dec). Adored Aunty Mae of her extended family in Queensland. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother of Brendan (King Island), Vivian (New Zealand) and Lee (Winnaleah) and their families. Respected mother-in-law of Barbara, Michelle and Colleen. In her 97th year; a life well lived. Mae will be farewelled at a private funeral at the family cemetery, Rushy Lagoon.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020