Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Hossack SHAW


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mae Hossack SHAW Notice
SHAW (nee Hope) Mae Hossack 14.6.1923 - 27.4.2020 Beloved and devoted wife of James (dec). Born in Mackay. Loved youngest child of Charles and Matilda Hope and their 5 siblings (all dec). Adored Aunty Mae of her extended family in Queensland. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother of Brendan (King Island), Vivian (New Zealand) and Lee (Winnaleah) and their families. Respected mother-in-law of Barbara, Michelle and Colleen. In her 97th year; a life well lived. Mae will be farewelled at a private funeral at the family cemetery, Rushy Lagoon.



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -