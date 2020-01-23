|
|
KELB (nee Thow) Madge Madeline 25.12.1926 - 21.1.2020 Passed away suddenly in Victoria. Loved and loving wife of Edward (dec.). Most precious Mum of Darrel (dec.), Denise and Wendy (dec.). Cherished, devoted and admired Nan of Kristy, Jason and Nick. Great Nanna and "Anzac" Nan of Madison, Mackenzi, Mahli and Tayte. Daughter of the late Jack and Ivy Thow. Adored and caring sister of Dorothy, Bill (dec.), Shirley (dec.) and Ian. Special auntie of her nieces and nephews. Loved by all. My beautiful Mum, I could not have been chosen by a more perfect woman. I love you and miss you already. Your heartbroken daughter Denise. XO Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 23, 2020