NEEP Lynne Jeanette 25 February, 1949 - 18 March, 2020 It is with much heartbreak we announce the passing of our Mum. She was the cherished mother of Simon and Letina, Gerrard and Crystal, Greg and Amy, Bec and Shannon. Adored Mama to Cameron, Kartia, Alexander, Olivia, Sebastian, Indiana, Lotte and Beau. Forever in our hearts, she will be missed immensely. Lynne's funeral service will be held at Church of the Apostles, Launceston and will be limited to immediate family and invited guests.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 24, 2020