Lyall Francis "Milky" RAINBOW


1953 - 2019
Lyall Francis "Milky" RAINBOW Notice
RAINBOW Lyall Francis "Milky" 26.4.1953 - 23.12.2019 Cherished husband of Annette. Loving father of Angela, Jeremy and David. Loved Grandfather to all his grandchildren. Son of Norman and Betty (both dec). Brother of Gavin (dec) and Peter. You'll never be forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service for "Milky" on Friday, 3.1.2020, to be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Erina St, Scottsdale to commence at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made on the day for the Heart Foundation.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019
