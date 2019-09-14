Home
Loucas John PAPASTAVROU

Loucas John PAPASTAVROU Notice
PAPASTAVROU Loucas John Friends and Family are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Loucas John Papastavrou on Tuesday, 17th September 2019, at the Franklin Grove Centre, 502 Hobart Rd, Youngtown, commencing at 10:00 a.m., to be followed by a funeral service at the Greek Orthodox Church of Dormition of Our Lady, 2 Norwich St, South Launceston, commencing at 12:30 p.m., to be followed by interment at the Beaconsfield Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Foundation would be appreciated, and can be made at the service.



Published in The Examiner on Sept. 14, 2019
