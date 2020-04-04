|
WATSON (nee Newman) Lorna Evelyn 10.3.1929 - 3.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Strathdevon. Loved wife of Geoff (dec.). Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Michael and Christine, Marilyn and Col (dec.), Leonie and Gerry, and Lawrence and Susan (Sue). Cherished grand mother, great grand mother and great, great, grand mother. Daughter of Len (Leonard) and Millie (Amelia) Newman, sister of Mervyn (all dec.).
A beautiful lady
at peace. Her
smile forever etched
upon our hearts.
Now at rest.
Private burial at the Mersey Vale Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a date in the future.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020