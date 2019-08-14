Home
Lola BENJAMIN


1932 - 2019
Lola BENJAMIN Notice
BENJAMIN Lola 26.3.1932 - 12.8.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loving wife of Graham (dec.). Loved mother of Carmen (dec.), Barry, Veronica, Wayne, Stephen, Phillip, Linda, Wendy, Mark, Christine, Gail, Raymond and their partners. Loving grandmother of her grandchildren. Off to sing in the sky. Forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held at our Wellington Chapel on Friday 16th August at 10:00am following this, interment will take place at St Mark's Anglican Cemetery, Kimberley Street, Pontville at approx 11:30am.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019
