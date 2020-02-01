|
|
SMITH (nee Pearson) Lois Annie 29.3.1928 - 30.1.2020
Passed away surrounded by the love of her family. Loving wife of Rex Smith (dec). Mother and mother in law of Roseanne and Robert Barrenger, Max Smith (dec.), and James and Cheryl Smith. A devoted gran and great gran.
You filled our lives
with love, laughter,
warmth and grace.
Treasured memories.
Loved daughter of Roy and Frances Pearson (both dec.). Sister and sister in law of Bruce and Gwen Pearson, Lexie and Vince McKendrick, Raymond Pearson (all dec.), and Gae and Graeme Haberle. Loved by her nieces and nephews.
Much loved sister of Gae and Graeme Haberle and special aunt to Raymond, Debbie, and Simon and their families.
Remembering the
fun times.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020