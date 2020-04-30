Home
Monday, May 4, 2020
Lilian Jean (GOSS) HUNTER


1928 - 2020
Lilian Jean (GOSS) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER (nee Goss) Lilian Jean Of Mooroolbark Victoria. 3.8.1928 - 24.4.2020 Aged 91 years at Lilydale Care Centre. Devoted wife of Lionel Edward Hunter (dec.). Loving mother of sons Neil and Kevin and Nanna to grandchildren Leanne and Michael, and great grandchildren Madeline and Sebastian. Jean is also sister to Kevin and Janet (both dec.) and Evelyn (Ross, Tas.) and Neil and Mavis (Perth, Tas.). Jean was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Private family service will be held on Tuesday 5th May 2020 and a memorial service for family and friends will be held in Wandin, Vic. at a future date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020
