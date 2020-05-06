Home
Leslie Les DAVIS


1945 - 2020
Leslie Les DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Leslie 'Les' 12.7.1945 - 5.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at NESM Hospital with his family by his side. Cherished and loving husband of Phyllis. Loving father of Glenn. Loved son and son-in-law of Cecil and Betty; Thomas and Doreen Harper. Loving brother of Stanley (dec.), Edna, Cecil, Betty (dec.), Grace (dec.), Joanne, Robert, Donald, Rodney, Jennifer and Beverley and their families. Forever in our hearts. Thank you to all the staff at the NESM Hospital for your care of Les. Resting peacefully. Private Cremation



Published in The Examiner on May 6, 2020
