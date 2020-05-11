|
|
Davis
Leslie (Les)
Davis
Leslie ( Les)
The Bartlett family would like to remember " old" Les. He arrived from QLD many years ago & came to the farm at Legerwood to help with the hops, and remained there helping for 25 years. Les became a reliable and much appreciated worker, friend and good mate. Les, Phil and Glenn, became part of our family and his passing is a great loss to all of us. Rest in piece "old" mate.
Ian, Anne Bartlett and family.
Lethborg's
1300 789 906
Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2020