Leslie "Les" Davis


1945 - 2020
The Bartlett family would like to remember      " old" Les. He arrived from QLD many years ago & came  to the farm at Legerwood to help with the hops, and remained there helping for 25 years. Les became a reliable and much appreciated worker, friend and good mate. Les, Phil and Glenn, became part of our family and his passing is a great loss to all of us. Rest in piece "old" mate.

Ian, Anne Bartlett and family. 

Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2020
