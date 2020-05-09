|
|
HUGHES Leslie Alwyn 16.12.1926-27.04.2020
Passed away after a courageous fight to a relentless battle.
Loved husband of Nora (dec).
Loved Father and Father in Law of Denise and Barry Swain.
Loved Pop of Rachael, Amanda and their partners.
Great Pop of Chloe, Sophie and Georgia.
Son of George and Olive (both dec).
Brother of Athol, Aubrey, Royce, Lorna, Beryl (all dec) and Patricia.
We knew the time was coming when we would have to say goodbye.
Our hearts are filled with sadness, but treasured memories will always remain.
Sleep peacefully away from all your pain.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020