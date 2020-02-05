|
WAISS LEOPOLD (Leo) 13.11.1937 - 3.2.2020 Passed away peacefully at Melwood, St. Lukes. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret for 56 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Leon (dec) and Annette, Therese and Bill, Christa (dec), Christina, Maria and Shane, Mark and Clare, Simon and Robyn. Precious Opa to Elizabeth and Sarah; Matthew, Dominic and Hannah; Eden, Luke, Joshua and Felix; Caleb and Amelie; and 3 great grandchildren. 'Precious Memories' Poidl has gone to rest with Mutter and Vater, Elizabeth, Resi, Matthias, Willi, Mitzi, Franzl and Hilda. Lovingly remembered by his brother Hans; his nieces Andrea, Christine and Heidi; his nephew Helmut; and all their families.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020