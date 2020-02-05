|
WAISS LEOPOLD (Leo) Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass Of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Mr. Leopold (Leo) Waiss at St. Finn Barr's Catholic Church, Invermay on Monday 10th February, 2020 commencing at 11.30 a.m. The interment will follow in the Carr Villa Monumental Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to The St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020