Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ross Funerals
Hervey Bay
Leonie Margaret JONES

Leonie Margaret JONES Notice
JONES Leonie Margaret Passed away peacefully at Hervey Bay Hospital (QLD), on November 13, 2019 aged 74. Formerly of Launceston and King Island. Dearly loved sister of Terry (England). Cherished and adored sister and very best friend of Pat. Dearly missed. Cremation to be held at Ross Funerals, Hervey Bay, Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 10am. Leonie's ashes will be laid to rest at the Mersey Vale Memorial Park, Spreyton (TAS). A gathering in Launceston to celebrate Leonie's life to be advised. Sleeping Peacefully



Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019
