Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:30 PM
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard William WALLACE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Leonard William WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Leonard William 15.7.1935 - 30.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate, Newnham.



Loved and loving younger son of Robert and Doris (both dec). Devoted brother of Jack and Jean (both dec), and Joan. Loved and loving brother-in-law and uncle.



Remembered for his kindness and gentle nature.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Leonard's funeral service to be held at the C. T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 commencing at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -