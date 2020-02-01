|
|
WALLACE Leonard William 15.7.1935 - 30.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate, Newnham.
Loved and loving younger son of Robert and Doris (both dec). Devoted brother of Jack and Jean (both dec), and Joan. Loved and loving brother-in-law and uncle.
Remembered for his kindness and gentle nature.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Leonard's funeral service to be held at the C. T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020