Home
Services
Andrew & Rachel Dean's Lethborg Funeral Service
269-273 Hobart Road, Youngtown
Launceston, Tasmania 7249
(03) 6344 8818
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Tasman BECKER


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leo Tasman BECKER Notice
BECKER Leo Tasman 2nd 14th Bat. 7th Div.



29/5/22 - 29/7/19

Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven on Monday July 29. Loved & loving husband & father of June (dec); Patricia & Harry Williams; John & Sandra; Lynne Langley; & Alison. Treasured & loved Pop of Mark, Ebony & Mathew; Ethan & Jordyn; James, Emma & Kate and families. Loved son of the late Richard & Dorothy Becker, & brother of Mervyn & Geoffrey (both dec).

Reunited with his beloved June.

Funeral details later



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.