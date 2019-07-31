|
BECKER Leo Tasman 2nd 14th Bat. 7th Div.
29/5/22 - 29/7/19
Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven on Monday July 29. Loved & loving husband & father of June (dec); Patricia & Harry Williams; John & Sandra; Lynne Langley; & Alison. Treasured & loved Pop of Mark, Ebony & Mathew; Ethan & Jordyn; James, Emma & Kate and families. Loved son of the late Richard & Dorothy Becker, & brother of Mervyn & Geoffrey (both dec).
Reunited with his beloved June.
Funeral details later
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019